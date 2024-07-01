The Star Wars Planet The Jedi Were Banned From Visiting

The Jedi may have been the guardians of peace and justice during the Galactic Republic's heyday, but that doesn't mean there weren't some things in the galaxy that absolutely terrified everyone's favorite fancy space wizards. In fact, even during their peak, the Jedi Order had protocols in place outright banning members from certain planets; "Star Wars: Rebels," one of the franchise's best shows, gave viewers a clear-cut example of this with Malachor.

During the second season's two-part finale "Twilight of the Apprentice," Ezra, Kanan, and Ahsoka find themselves with the unenviable task of traveling to Malachor, an Outer Rim planet teeming with dark side mystery. As the trio nears their destination, Kanan informs his curious Padawan that "Malachor has always been off limits to Jedi." When the former presses the issue, the latter makes a brief mention of certain legends younglings often heard at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

In truth, thousands of years before Emperor Palpatine's rise, Malachor was the site of a disastrous battle between the Sith and Jedi. The planet, which housed a Sith temple powered by a massive kyber crystal, saw both sides get turned into stone when the temple (which also served as a battle station) activated. The petrified figures would serve as a forewarning for countless Jedi during the following millennia.