X-Men: Storm's Biggest Weakness Has A Tragic Marvel History

In the comics and on the small screen, Storm's claustrophobia has been featured as one of the fan-favorite hero's core struggles.

The first mention of Storm's claustrophobia comes in "X-Men" #101 (by Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum, Frank Chiaramonte, John Costanza, and Bonnie Wilford). In the story, amidst a confrontation with Juggernaut and Black Tom Cassidy, the saying of the word "tomb" sends Storm spinning (much to the confusion of her teammates), as she struggles to breathe while thinking about the confined space. Storm calls out for her mother, sobbing uncontrollably, and the next issue reveals why she's so upset. When Storm was a child in Egypt during the Suez War, her home was destroyed by a downed fighter aircraft, leaving her stuck under the rubble with her dead family nearby. The trauma from the event continues to impact Storm in future stories.

The traumatic weakness is adapted on the "X-Men: The Animated Series" episode "Captive Hearts," where the X-Men train inside the Danger Room. As the walls begin to close around them, Storm starts to panic as she tries to stop it, as she has flashbacks of her childhood and rubble piling up around her. Crying and screaming, Storm eventually passes out as her powers stop the threat. When she awakens, she questions how she can lead the team while struggling with claustrophobia. However, Professor Xavier dismisses the concern, telling her she might have no choice but be forced to confront it when put in a perilous situation.