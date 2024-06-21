Coraline 2 Trailer: How AI Is Creating Bedlam For Fans Craving A Sequel
Fans are really hoping "Coraline 2" is in the works. In 2009, "Nightmare Before Christmas" director Henry Selick debuted a stop-motion adaptation of Neil Gaiman's children's novella of the same name. The pic, which was a modest box office success, has since become a cult favorite for children and adults. Despite its pronounced clout, a sequel hasn't been announced. However, several AI-generated "Coraline 2" trailers have manifested. Simply search "coraline 2 trailer" on YouTube, and you'll find many poorly-produced concept videos that repurpose footage from the original film.
YouTube user @ONEMOVIESS has debuted a plethora of these videos. Some, like this one, are AI-generated trailers that pitch a hypothetical "Coraline" sequel. The concept video imagines Bedlam, or "The Other Mother," (voiced by Teri Hatcher) returning to haunt Coraline (voiced by Dakota Fanning). Other videos just feature an AI voice reading text, likely targeting SEO keywords to boost views. Comments on these videos are unavailable, making it so that fans can't call out the drivel that's being presented as an authentic trailer or update.
It's a weird rabbit hole, one that YouTube user @abitfrank investigated in their viral video, "'Coraline 2': The AI Fever Dream." Several YouTube channels are churning out fake, poorly-made, and at times nonsensical videos for unsuspecting users to click on. With hundreds of these being pumped out, channels can probably make big bucks, making it a lucrative but misleading hustle.
Is Caroline 2 actually in the works?
While it's unclear what the intent behind these "Coraline 2" videos are (besides fooling people), it's fair to say that there are so many of them because there's a considerable demand for a sequel. Internet and SEO trends likely indicate that fans are searching for "Coraline 2," making these videos viable for their creators. Horror fans are continuing to take another look at "Coraline," realizing it's more than just a children's film. Interest is obviously high, but there's no "Coraline 2" in development as of this writing.
Travis Knight, the CEO of Laika, the company behind "Coraline," spoke with Cartoon Brew in 2016 to explain why his studio doesn't care to do sequels. "But I think if you look at where our industry is going, it's dominated by franchises and brands, [redos], [remakes], sequels and prequels, where all these old presents are re-wrapped and offered up as new gifts," he said, shutting down the idea of Laika ever returning to a property.
On the other hand, Neil Gaiman isn't opposed to a "Coraline" sequel but also necessarily isn't eager to cook one up. "What I've always said is that I wouldn't have [to] do a 'Coraline 2' unless I could come up with a story that was as good as 'Coraline 1,'" the writer told ComicBook. "And so far, I haven't come up with [anything]," he added.
While a sequel isn't being worked on, you can still get your spooky fix by watching these 30 creepy movies like "Coraline."