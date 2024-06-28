Liam Hemsworth's Honest Thoughts On Kissing Jennifer Lawrence In The Hunger Games

While many YA stories center on pertinent societal themes, there also tend to be more emotional storylines — like which guy the central heroine should wind up with. "The Hunger Games" and its sequels saw Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) debate whether she should be with Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) or Gale (Liam Hemsworth), while she ultimately got together with the former. However, she still locks lips with Gale, and according to Hemsworth, it was instantly one of the most awkward kissing scenes in the past decade.

Hemsworth appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and when asked what his most awkward scene was to film, he humorously said it was kissing Lawrence. He admitted that while it seemed like a fun experience in theory, he went on to explain, "If we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting. Right before the scene, she'd be like, 'Yeah, I ate tuna,' or 'I had garlic, and I didn't brush my teeth.' And I'd be like, 'Fantastic, I can't wait to get in there and taste it!'"

Things weren't much better for Hutcherson. He once described a kissing scene he had with Lawrence as "slobbery," because Katniss was supposed to be crying. So while these scenes might come across as romantic on-screen, it sounds more like they can be an ordeal to bring to life.