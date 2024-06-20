What Actors Have Said About Kissing Robert Pattinson

There are probably a lot of actresses (and people) who'd like to kiss Robert Pattinson, a man who's been ranked among the "sexiest men alive" by various outlets over the years. After rising to international fame thanks to his brief yet impactful role as Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" — where he's unfortunately killed as the film ends — Pattinson booked a role alongside future real-life love Kristen Stewart in the "Twilight" series, and that's when his time as a heartthrob really began. As the ice-cold, glittering vampire Edward Cullen, whose whole thing is that he falls in love with a girl roughly 90 years younger than he is, Pattinson became a sudden member of Hollywood's A-list ... and it's safe to say that a lot of his fans probably wanted to kiss him.

These days, Pattinson splits his time between franchise fare like Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and oddball indies like "Good Time" and "The Lighthouse," and seems eager to shed his teen heartthrob image — based on, among other things his deeply weird GQ profile in 2020 or the apparent prowess he showed when asked to vomit on cue for "The Lighthouse." Still, longtime fans still might want to know: what's it like to kiss Robert Pattinson? Luckily, a few of his former collaborators have weighed in.