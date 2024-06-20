What Actors Have Said About Kissing Robert Pattinson
There are probably a lot of actresses (and people) who'd like to kiss Robert Pattinson, a man who's been ranked among the "sexiest men alive" by various outlets over the years. After rising to international fame thanks to his brief yet impactful role as Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" — where he's unfortunately killed as the film ends — Pattinson booked a role alongside future real-life love Kristen Stewart in the "Twilight" series, and that's when his time as a heartthrob really began. As the ice-cold, glittering vampire Edward Cullen, whose whole thing is that he falls in love with a girl roughly 90 years younger than he is, Pattinson became a sudden member of Hollywood's A-list ... and it's safe to say that a lot of his fans probably wanted to kiss him.
These days, Pattinson splits his time between franchise fare like Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and oddball indies like "Good Time" and "The Lighthouse," and seems eager to shed his teen heartthrob image — based on, among other things his deeply weird GQ profile in 2020 or the apparent prowess he showed when asked to vomit on cue for "The Lighthouse." Still, longtime fans still might want to know: what's it like to kiss Robert Pattinson? Luckily, a few of his former collaborators have weighed in.
Reese Witherspoon hated kissing Robert Pattinson — but she had a good reason
Reese Witherspoon has smooched a lot of Hollywood all-stars, and that includes Robert Pattinson, as the two worked together in 2011 on a film adaptation of Sara Gruen's hit novel "Water for Elephants." In the film version, Pattinson plays circus veterinarian Jacob Jankowski, who ends up falling for Marlena (Witherspoon), wife of circus owner August Rosenbluth (Christoph Waltz). As Marlena and Jacob grow closer, they find themselves unable to resist a kiss ... and as the film continues, they do find a way to make a life together by overthrowing August's tyrannical reign of the circus.
Apparently, Witherspoon really hated kissing Pattinson, but she did have a reason. As she once told InTouch Weekly in an interview about the film, she had trouble convincingly kissing Pattinson because he was sick while they were filming. "Rob possibly had the most hideous horrible cold of any co-star I've ever had to do a love scene with ever in my entire life," Witherspoon revealed. "He was literally snorting and snotting through every second of it – and it was not appealing. I'm talking green, infectious, disgusting – I'm not kidding!"
It's honestly pretty funny that Witherspoon thought she'd get to have a great time making out with a young hot star ... and that it ended up being really gross."I'm going to say it's a little bit of a downer," she admitted. "I was a little disappointed. It wasn't sexy."
Kristen Stewart was blown away the first time she kissed Robert Pattinson
Anyone familiar the "Twilight" movies knows that they have a lot of kissing — frankly, Kristen Stewart's protagonist Bella Swan and Pattinson's Edward Cullen spend a decent amount of screen time in a lip lock. Stewart, for her part, told The New Yorker in 2021 that during her screen test with Pattinson, they had to kiss ... and she felt sparks fly immediately. "It was so clear who worked," Stewart said of the chemistry read with her and Pattinson, mimicking a swoon to show just how into him she was. Not only that, but Stewart said the pair had the same "devil may care" approach to the material, recalling that Pattinson had an "intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don't give a f*** about this, but I'm going to make this sing.' And I was, like, 'Ugh, same.' And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that's what it needed, and that's what anybody playing those parts needed to feel."
Even earlier than that in 2019, Stewart told Howard Stern (via Business Insider) that Pattinson was her "first love," saying, "we were together for years." Though their on-again, off-again relationship ended for good in May of 2013, it's clear that they had great chemistry; just watch the "Twilight" films for proof. Apparently, Pattinson wasn't immune to Stewart's charms and fell off of a bed while kissing her during a chemistry test at director Catherine Hardwicke's house — so the feeling was mutual.