House Of The Dragon Fans All Have The Same Complaint About The Dragons

In many ways, "House of the Dragon" is currently surpassing its predecessor, HBO's massive juggernaut series "Game of Thrones." Based on the way that "Game of Thrones" ended — disappointing fans to the point where they actually started a petition to redo the final season — this isn't, at this point, a difficult bar to clear. Based on George R.R. Martin's novella "Fire & Blood," the prequel and spin-off focuses on a bloody civil war waged amongst members of the Targaryen family, whose royal heritage is related to the fact that they, alone among the Westerosi houses, have the power to bond with and ride dragons. Coming into the show, fans were already familiar with the three miraculous dragons born to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) — Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion — seen on "Game of Thrones," but thanks to the fact that "House of the Dragon" is set 172 years before Daenerys' birth and during the heyday of dragons, there are plenty more to meet in this series.

There's one problem, though. The dragons in "House of the Dragon" are, according to some fans, too small.

As user @rrhaenyraisms pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter), Syrax — who's seen in the Season 2 premiere "A Son for a Son" and is ridden by Emma D'Arcy's Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen — is sort of... tiny looking. "I can't deal with Syrax being so small, she was a bigger dragon than Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal," they wrote. In the replies, they're met with agreement; one user, @AlizeMeg55338, even makes the point that Syrax was roughly the same size years prior within the show's timeline. This is correct — so what's going on here?