Forget Seinfeld: Jason Alexander's Criminal Minds Role Made Twitter Explode

If you're just a casual sitcom watcher, then you probably only know Jason Alexander from his near-decade long stint as George Costanza on "Seinfeld." For his efforts as the bumbling but charming George, the actor received seven Emmy nominations. As great as he was on the blockbuster NBC sitcom, there's a lot more to Alexander's CV than playing Jerry Seinfeld's best friend. Fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have discovered his guest appearance as the serial killer Henry Grace on "Criminal Minds," and they're all stunned. Twitter users are particularly obsessed with the character's get-up and long hair.

im watching criminal minds and george costanza just showed up in the most insane hair job ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/JivNgzHZqu — doomer (@uncledoomer) June 19, 2024

Alexander appears as Grace on "Criminal Minds" Season 4, Episode 8 — "Masterpiece." On the episode, Grace is positioned as a narcissist obsessed with the Fibonacci sequence. Oh, and he also has a bone to pick with Agent David Rossi (Joe Mantegna). For fans who only know the actor from "Seinfeld," his physical turn as a serial killer is particularly jarring. "We have to consider that this could be Jason Alexander's real hair and he was just trolling us by being bald for so long," joked Twitter user @SirajAHashmi. "I'm not convinced that this isn't from a 'Seinfeld' episode," shared @DKhlynin.

Fans, like @cwdarney, are laughing at how viewers continue to periodically discover the actor's "Criminal Minds" appearance. Others are pointing out how this isn't the first time Alexander switched up his signature bald look. The actor looked drastically different as an alien on "Star Trek: Voyager," in what he considered to be a dream cameo.