The New WhatsApp Commercial Is A Modern Family Reunion With 4 Cast Members

"Modern Family" may be over, but that doesn't mean the characters have stopped their bickering. A new commercial for WhatsApp brings back Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen), Cam Tucker (Eric Stonestreet), and Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) from the ABC sitcom, doing what they do best: getting caught up in mundane real-life situations.

The clip features Phil, Claire, and Cam admiring a photo an offscreen Hayley (Sarah Hyland) sent in the family group chat, and an incensed Mitchell finding out that he's been left out of the group because his unfamiliarity with his new phone makes things weird, causing him to like strange things and post awful photos. The situation is ultimately resolved when a guy working outside overhears the quarrel and recommends WhatsApp, which the family promptly starts using and greatly enjoys.

While its events are dramatic — at least, as far as Mitchell is concerned — the ad's tone is very similar to that of the show. It even features a fun ending where Cam calms the still-upset Mitchell down by reassuring him that he remains in the family's hearts even though they have to cut him from the chat on occasion.