The Wild Reason China Once Banned Online Searches For The Shawshank Redemption

Of all the best Stephen King book-to-movie adaptations to reach the big screen, 1994's "The Shawshank Redemption" deserves its place among the greats. Directed by Frank Darabont long before his dramatic firing from "The Walking Dead," the tale of Andy Dufresne's (Tim Robbins) escape from prison after being convicted of a crime he didn't commit is captivating. The performances are strong all around, the story is full of twists, turns, and memorable moments, and the feature's overall message of hope is inspiring. Unfortunately, all of that couldn't prevent the film from being banned from the Internet in China for a brief period.

In 2012, "The Shawshank Redemption" was censored from Internet searches in China thanks to one man: Chen Guangcheng. The blind civil rights lawyer was under house arrest in the village of Dongshigu when he hatched a plan to escape. He managed to do so under the cover of night on April 22 of that year, evading recapture and obstacles to eventually reach the United States embassy in Beijing. After lengthy negotiations between the U.S. and Chinese governments, he and his family eventually relocated to the U.S. His Dufresne-esque escape was highly publicized, resulting in the online search terms "Shawshank," "blind man," and "embassy" being blocked for a time.

There's no denying the inspirational nature of what has been dubbed "The Dongshigu Redemption," as well as the film it's named after. In fact, everyone from average people to world leaders has found the themes of hope, perseverance, and determination in "The Shawshank Redemption" impactful.