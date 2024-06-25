Star Wars: What Is A Nerf-Herder & Why Does Princess Leia Call Han Solo One?

World-building is essential for any science-fiction or fantasy franchise, and there are some hilarious places it can manifest. In "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) calls Han Solo (Harrison Ford) a "stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf-herder." It's one of the best, sassiest lines Leia has ever had, which is really saying something. From that moment, a fantastic new insult was born, as fans wondered what exactly a nerf-herder was.

While one might assume "nerf-herder" is some terrible thing equivalent to any number of earthly profanities, Leia was actually just recalling one of Han's one-time jobs. In the "Star Wars" #17 comic book, written by Jason Aaron with art from Leinil Francis Yu, Luke (Mark Hamill) and Han need some cash between the events of "A New Hope" and "Empire Strikes Back." They agree to a job transporting nerfs, which are similar to something like a cow or buffalo. They also stink to high heaven, so Han isn't exactly thrilled about the gig. In addition to the nerfs irritating Han, they're also illegal, which causes further problems in this adventure.

Smuggling illegal nerfs is far from the most terrible thing Han Solo has done, but Leia's insult is a specific put-down toward him rather than a generic jab. She's reminding him of a humiliating job he had earlier, and of course, Han plays it off like being reminded he used to be a nerf-herder doesn't bother him by focusing on something else: "Who's scruffy-looking?"