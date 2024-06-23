What Happened To Percy Weasley After Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows?

Not every character in the "Harry Potter" series is a winner. For every Sirius Black or Albus Dumbledore — played in the movies by Gary Oldman and Michael Gambon, respectively — there's some kid in Hufflepuff named Ernie MacMillan who's kind of a wet blanket. (No disrespect intended to Hufflepuffs who are not Ernie MacMillan.) One of those damp mops of a character just so happens to be a member of the beloved Weasley family — specifically, Percy Weasley, portrayed in the films by actor Chris Rankin.

We'll return to Percy's good and bad qualities in a moment, but first, let's answer a pressing question: what happens to the third-eldest Weasley brother after the books end? In a now-archived post from Pottermore (the first incarnation of the "Harry Potter" encyclopedia now known as Wizarding World) that depicts the Weasley family tree, it's noted that Percy marries a woman named Audrey whose maiden name isn't revealed, and the couple have two daughters named Molly (after the matriarch of the Weasley family, played by Julie Walters) and Lucy.

In another archived post from Pottermore, series author Joanne K. Rowling penned a little article about the 2014 Quidditch World Cup that catches up with some of the characters, saying that Percy is "Head of the Department of Magical Transportation – it's his fault if the Floo Network's too busy!"