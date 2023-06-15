Harry Potter: What Is A Prefect & How Does The System Work?
In the "Harry Potter" universe, you've probably seen the term "prefect." These students have a higher level of authority and are allowed to punish their peers, whether by giving them detention or taking points from their houses. They even get their own luxurious bathroom, where Harry Potter solves the second task riddle of the Triwizard Tournament. However, prefects are not exclusive to J.K. Rowling's magical creation. In fact, they can be seen throughout the United Kingdom, and that's another way that the series embodies British culture. Though prefects are not really explored in the movies, they might be seen in Max's upcoming "Harry Potter" series.
There are two prefects in every house — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin — and a Head Boy or Girl whom the junior prefects must answer to. In the first two books, Ron Weasley's older brother, Percy, serves as the prefect for Gryffindor, before becoming Head Boy in his seventh year. In Harry's fifth year — when the new prefects are chosen — Ron and Hermione Granger are chosen to represent Gryffindor, while Draco Malfoy and Pansy Parkinson are the prefects for Slytherin.
Though there are probably magical factors at Hogwarts that lead Albus Dumbledore, and the respective Head of House, to make a decision, prefects are probably chosen in a similar manner as in real life. Prefects are selected based on good leadership, manners, and behavior, and diligent work, though depending on the school, the criteria may vary.
How are prefects chosen?
It seems like a no-brainer that Hermione was chosen as a prefect, given how dedicated she is to school and rules, much like Percy. However, Ron isn't the best student, and he has a penchant for troublemaking, something he shares with his best friend Harry. It can be argued that Ron needs something to boost his confidence. His vision in the Mirror of Erised — that he's Head Boy and captain of the quidditch team — proves that he's highly ambitious, but lacks motivation from living in his brother's and Harry's shadows. By making him a prefect, Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall show that they trust him, and therefore, help him feel better about himself.
When it comes to Draco, his new position can be seen as strategic. Draco may not know that Voldemort will have a gruesome task for him, but Dumbledore knows that, soon, Draco will be assigned to kill him. By giving him opportunities to get close, the headmaster opens up the possibility that Severus Snape will take the burden and kill Dumbledore instead, just as the two men have planned.
J.K. Rowling's use of prefects in "Harry Potter" proves to do much more than honor British culture. It helps her develop her characters and drive the story we all know and love in an exciting and intense way.