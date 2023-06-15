Harry Potter: What Is A Prefect & How Does The System Work?

In the "Harry Potter" universe, you've probably seen the term "prefect." These students have a higher level of authority and are allowed to punish their peers, whether by giving them detention or taking points from their houses. They even get their own luxurious bathroom, where Harry Potter solves the second task riddle of the Triwizard Tournament. However, prefects are not exclusive to J.K. Rowling's magical creation. In fact, they can be seen throughout the United Kingdom, and that's another way that the series embodies British culture. Though prefects are not really explored in the movies, they might be seen in Max's upcoming "Harry Potter" series.

There are two prefects in every house — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin — and a Head Boy or Girl whom the junior prefects must answer to. In the first two books, Ron Weasley's older brother, Percy, serves as the prefect for Gryffindor, before becoming Head Boy in his seventh year. In Harry's fifth year — when the new prefects are chosen — Ron and Hermione Granger are chosen to represent Gryffindor, while Draco Malfoy and Pansy Parkinson are the prefects for Slytherin.

Though there are probably magical factors at Hogwarts that lead Albus Dumbledore, and the respective Head of House, to make a decision, prefects are probably chosen in a similar manner as in real life. Prefects are selected based on good leadership, manners, and behavior, and diligent work, though depending on the school, the criteria may vary.