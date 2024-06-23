Halle Berry Had One Demand For Her Monster's Ball Sex Scene & It Meant More Nudity

Leticia Musgrove in "Monster's Ball" was the one role that changed Halle Berry's career forever. It led to her winning an Academy Award for best actress, becoming the first (and still only) Black woman to achieve such a feat in that category. It remains one of Berry's best film roles to date, even if people tend to focus more on the explicit sex scene between Leticia and Hank Grotowski (Billy Bob Thornton) than the rest of her harrowing performance.

In a 2001 interview with The New York Times, Berry explained how viewers have her to thank for seeing even more skin in that scene. She mentioned the condition she had for doing the "Monster's Ball" sex scene: "I would only do it if Billy Bob agreed to be as naked as I was." As such, both performers get incredibly raw, and the scene became permanently etched into many people's minds.

But before Berry got to the point of offering conditions, she fought an uphill battle to even get the part. Berry had become associated with more "glamorous" roles than the downtrodden Leticia in "Monster's Ball." She explained, "Fighting against my looks has become a large part of my career as an actress. I mean, everyone should have such problems, but producers never consider me for anything that isn't glamorous." And while director Marc Forster was concerned about Berry's ability to do such a graphic scene, she showed him and the whole world her versatility as an actor.