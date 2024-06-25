What Happens To Immortan Joe At The End Of Mad Max: Fury Road Is Worse Than Death

Of all the antagonists to take center-stage in the "Mad Max" franchise, Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne, one of the "Mad Max" actors you might not have known passed away) is easily among the most vile. With his intimidating breathing mask, worn yet still imposing armor, and piercing eyes, the cult leader and ruler of the Citadel is truly monstrous to look at. Worse yet, he's immoral as they come, treating the people of the Citadel like his minions and hoarding water to give out at his discretion. By the end of his first movie appearance, the behind-the-scenes trouble-plagued "Mad Max: Fury Road," he meets his demise, but not before being subject to an agonizing injury.

Over on Instagram, Odd Studio posted a Joe dummy constructed for "Fury Road," showing the villain in pretty terrible shape. For those who don't recall, Joe's time among the living is brought to an end by his former Imperator, Furiosa (Charlize Theron, who was later replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in the role). She lodges a harpoon into his mouth, the end of which is attached to the wheel of his personal vehicle, the Gigahorse, by a chain. The wheel turns, the chain yanks the harpoon from his mouth, and Joe is left without a nose, lower jaw, and throat. It's a gruesome sight, but that makes the work of those at Odd Studio to depict it no less impressive.

Bearing in mind who Joe was in life, it's symbolic that he's injured and dies in the way he does.