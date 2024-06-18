Star Wars To Rename The Light And Dark Side Of The Force? A Fake Rumor Explained

The "Fandom Menace" has struck again, as another troll-orchestrated rumor about "Star Wars" has come out of nowhere and duped people. According to a now-deleted post on Reddit, the franchise's creators plan on getting rid of the Force's "Light Side" and "Dark Side" descriptors as the terminology is apparently too racially insensitive. However, the report doesn't have any basis in reality whatsoever, so don't fall for it.

It's understandable why some people accepted the rumor as gospel. As documented by iFunny, the perpetrator created a convincingly photoshopped fake X (formerly Twitter) post from the IGN website, featuring a false quote from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy defending the decision. "It's not 1977 anymore, times have changed, and Star Wars needs to adapt," the quote read. While it's true that some changes have made the "Star Wars" franchise better, this one doesn't appear to be on the cards in real life.

While "Star Wars" contains many questionable things people ignore, the Force isn't one of them. Still, social media has been in a tailspin since the fake rumor came to light, with users sharing their thoughts on the toxic side of the "Star Wars" fanbase.