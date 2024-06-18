Bridgerton Season 3 Changed Francesca's Book Storyline In One Massive Way

With "Bridgerton" Season 3 now in the history books, fans have an eye on what Season 4 might bring. It looks like our next heroine might be Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) — despite the fact that the season includes her wedding to the handsome Lord Kilmartin, John Stirling (Victor Alli). While John and Francesca are clearly happy together, Francesca is introduced to a woman who she has chemistry with, the roguish Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), who is John's cousin. Fans of the book series know that Francesca's happily ever after lies in Michaela's hands — and that this is a major change from the source material, where Michaela is a man named Michael.

Otherwise, one can presumably expect Michaela and Francesca's lives to reflect what happens in the Julia Quinn-penned book, "When He was Wicked." That will sadly include John's unexpected death two years into the marriage, Francesca's miscarriage, a four-year time jump, and Michaela coping with taking on John's earldom. Michaela is also dealing with her passionate and seemingly unrequited crush on Francesca, which can't progress due to Francesca's memory of John and the fact that Francesca doesn't love her. Or does she? Everything changes when Francesca decides to marry again so she can become a mother, and she encounters Michaela/Michael again in London.

While Francesca's queer awakening may be waiting for her in the distant future, at least one Bridgerton sibling ends up fully exploring his desire for a member of the same sex during Season 3.