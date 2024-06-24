Star Trek's Grossest Food Detail Might Make You Sick

"Star Trek" presents a utopian vision of the future where space crews travel the galaxy looking to extend olive branches of peace to any planets willing to listen. However, utopias are sometimes built upon a foundation of dark secrets, such as the fact in the "Star Trek" franchise people eat their own poop. It makes the folks eating bugs in "Snowpiercer" appear downright idyllic.

If you ever wondered what eating on the U.S.S. Enterprise was really like, look no further than "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 3, Episode 12 — "There Is a Tide..." The story sees Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr) meet with the hostile Osyraa (Janet Kidder). During their chat, Osyraa comments on the apples made in the iconic replicator, a mainstay of the franchise that can transform energy into objects, most often food. He informs her, "It's made of our s***, you know. That's the base material that we use in our replicators. We deconstruct it to the atomic level and then reform the atoms." Osyraa promptly spits out a chunk of apple, and the loyal "Star Trek" audience becomes horrified at the revelation.

Of course, breaking down poop to its atoms and then rebuilding them in essence creates something entirely new, and one would imagine there's a hefty sanitization process. To a degree, it makes sense to reuse what people on the Enterprise expel, so their waste isn't simply getting thrown to some unfortunate nearby planet. The Enterprise is pretty green that way, and as Admiral Vance concludes, "It's pretty good for s***, and we don't have to commit atrocities for it."