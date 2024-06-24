Star Wars' Force Storm: Palpatine's Deadliest Sith Power, Explained

When he's fully introduced in 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," the villainous yet more evil than you think Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) doesn't seem like much of a threat. He's old, shriveled, and walks with a cane, after all. However, by the film's end, he makes it clear that he's one of the most powerful Sith in the "Star Wars" universe. He shoots lightning from his fingers, accelerating Darth Vader's (James Earl Jones, David Prowse) death and dealing immense damage to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The "Star Wars" prequel films expand on his dark side strength, but no canon project has displayed his greatest Force feat.

In the non-canon "Star Wars" Legends continuity, Palpatine — revived through cloning following his demise aboard the Death Star II — is seen using dark side entities known as Force storms to his advantage. These are hyperspace wormholes created by way of the Force, which are capable of vast amounts of planet-wide destruction once formed. They're even able to move objects from one location to another in the blink of an eye. Force storms are incredibly unruly and difficult for even the most dedicated Force-user to control, as evidenced by the fact that Palpatine was engulfed in one and ultimately killed during the "Star Wars: Dark Empire" storyline.

Speaking to the unpredictability of Force storms, one of the central creatives behind their "Star Wars" introduction and "Dark Empire" has shared that there's more to them than the story explains.