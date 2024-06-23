The Only Major Actor Still Alive From The Wicker Man

If you're looking for a rousing, bone-chilling horror film, there's no better option than 1973's "The Wicker Man." While the film frequently gets overshadowed by William Friedkin's demonic "The Exorcist," which was released the same year, "The Wicker Man" is still widely considered to be one of the greatest horror flicks ever made. Influenced by David Pinner's novel "Ritual," the Robin Hardy-directed film continues to be a major influence for contemporary horror filmmakers. It is such a key staple in the folklore horror genre that even director Ari Aster had to avoid taking cues from "The Wicker Man" when it came to helm his modern classic "Midsommar."

"The Wicker Man" follows police officer Neil Howie (Edward Woodward) heading to the remote, creepy Scottish island of Summerisle to investigate the disappearance of the young Rowan (Geraldine Cowper). Howie, a deeply religious individual, is shocked by the island's pagan rituals and culture, which causes him to butt heads with several of Summerisle's prominent residents. The less that's said about the film is best, as "The Wicker Man" is jam-packed with strange moments that continue to haunt viewers.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, "The Wicker Man" is a must-watch for horror fans. The film's legacy continues to shine to this day, with the 2006 "Wicker Man" remake starring Nicolas Cage inspiring tons of memes. Released over five decades ago, "The Wicker Man" was filled with cinematic legends, including the late Christopher Lee and Woodward. Today, only one major star from "The Wicker Man" is alive, and it's none other than Britt Ekland.