Andy Serkis Is Turning The The Wicker Man Into A TV Series

As filmmakers look for new stories to tell, it's not uncommon for the powers that be in Hollywood to pull inspiration from movies that have already been released. Some stories, like "A Star Is Born," have been reinvented several times, a tactic that allows Hollywood to target a modern audience. Remakes are par for the course these days, and even though there are some reboots no one asked for, there are plenty of successful revivals out there. As reported by Deadline, horror fans can look forward to a forthcoming television remake of "The Wicker Man."

From the minds of Andy Serkis ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Black Panther") and Jonathan Cavendish, the same source reports that this will mark the story's third incarnation. Based on the novel "Ritual" by David Pinner, the original 1973 film was followed by a Nicholas Cage-led revival in 2006 (via CCCB). If you love "Midsommer," then you'll definitely want to check out these movies. Both films follow a policeman who arrives on a mysterious island to search for a missing girl, only to be confronted with the community's bizarre religious rituals. However, specific details are unique to each iteration. Let's look at the different elements of each film and how they might contribute to the plot of the television series.