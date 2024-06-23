What Does Octopussy Actually Mean?

The names of "James Bond" movies range from punchy one-word titles like "Spectre" to apparent word salads like "Quantum of Solace," but they're never meaningless. Dig deeper into each and every title, and they contain a reference to the agent's current mission, antagonist, or overall life situation.

The same applies to one of the two "James Bond" films that came out in 1983. Though "Octopussy" may seem like one of the more nonsensical titles in the series, it actually refers to the film's female lead — a wealthy and influential jewel smuggler who's known only as Octopussy (Maud Adams). As it turns out, the vaguely dirty-sounding name is actually a childhood nickname she got from her marine biologist father (Lew Hooper). In adulthood, she decided to adapt the pet name as a full-on professional moniker — which turned out to be a fitting choice, since her criminal gang is modeled after what she implies to be an old in-universe spiritual group known as the Octopus Cult.

Of course, there's also another Octopussy in the movie. The leader of the Octopus Cult shares the name with her father's deadly blue-ringed octopus pet, which she keeps at her headquarters and plays a crucial role during a fight scene between Bond (Roger Moore) and Kamal Khan's (Louis Jourdan) henchmen. Oddly enough, this Octopussy is far closer to Ian Fleming's original version.