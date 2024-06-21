The Blood-Filled Mortal Kombat 3 Vinyl Has A Problem - But It's Not The 'Blood'

The ever-evolving "Mortal Kombat" has taken over the gaming world for decades, producing beloved games with a host of iconic characters behind them. Therefore, it's no surprise that the fighting game franchise has branched out beyond the gaming space throughout its lifespan. Comics have been published, "Mortal Kombat" film adaptations — one sitting among the worst video game movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes — have reached the big screen, and mountains of merchandise have been produced. To commemorate "Mortal Kombat 3," an awesome clear vinyl record filled with fake blood was even released, though it has a big problem.

Sold by Enjoy the Ride Records in conjunction with WaterTower music and NetherRealm Studios, the blood-filled "MK3" record is a sight to behold. Unfortunately, not only do they all sell out at $159.99 a piece, but a lot of vinyl enthusiasts might not be able to play their copy. "Due to the thickness of this record, it is not recommended for use on any vertical turntable," the disclaimer on the Enjoy the Ride Records website reads. It adds that the company's employees tried it out on such a unit, but the thickness of the record means it can't lock in properly, leaving it at risk of falling out and potentially breaking. They recommend instead enjoying it on a traditional horizontal turntable instead.

These records can be played, but in reality, liquid-filled records like the "MK3" one are more so novelty pieces than anything else. At least, that's how many collectors look at them.