Is Mortal Kombat With Disney Characters Awful - Or Awesome?
The following article includes videos and descriptions of extreme graphic violence.
Disney and its roster of characters have become essential to many people's childhoods. From the princesses to sidekicks, these movies and shows have taught youngsters everywhere some valuable life lessons. And now, a new "Mortal Kombat" mod featuring Disney characters is teaching viewers another important lesson — don't mess with Snow White when she has her sai blades out.
@machampsgym
Disney Kombat 🤣
As shown by TikToker @machampsgym, modders have created new skins for "Mortal Kombat 1" featuring Disney characters. You can even fight with the Disneyland castle in the background. They're new skins, so they perform all the same moves as all the Mortal Kombat characters, fatalities and all. In the video above, Hades breaks Hercules' throat before pushing him to the side, and there are plenty of other killer moves on display.
Many fans seem to enjoy the juxtaposition between adorable Disney characters and hyper-violent situations. The comments on the above TikTok are filled with people who want to play this version of "Mortal Kombat" for themselves. Some have even come up with fatalities they would want to see in an even more customized game. However, others are convinced it won't be long until Disney takes the mod down.
Mortal Kombat fans have big ideas for Steamboat Willie
Several YouTubers have also uploaded videos to show off the modded gameplay, including ToastedShoes. The channel has uploaded several fight bouts, with the first one featuring everyone's favorite new public domain character, Steamboat Willie, aka the first appearance of Mickey Mouse. He trades blows with Minnie Mouse, and it doesn't take long before she goes for the jugular. Some, like @mds_main in the comments, think this could be just the beginning of a more violent Steamboat Willie. "They should really put Steamboat Willie Mickey in Mortal Kombat for real," they wrote. "It would be both hilarious and legal especially since it wouldn't even infringe the trademark."
While Steamboat Willie is fair game, that doesn't account for every other Disney character in the lineup, like Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Olaf. And YouTuber @TheLeetCasualGamer thinks it's not long before the mod is taken down: "Disney is going to take you to court for publicizing violence with their characters." Similar sentiments were shared on a Reddit thread about "Disney Kombat," where u/Vortr8 wrote, "Disney: we would like to know your location."
Despite some fans wanting a legit game of this, it seems unlikely. It's even doubtful Disney would make a less violent game in the style of "Super Smash Bros.," as the company likely wants to retain the image that all these characters are friends who would never fight each other. For now, people who are into this kind of thing will have to make do with the mod ... for as long as it stays available.