Is Mortal Kombat With Disney Characters Awful - Or Awesome?

The following article includes videos and descriptions of extreme graphic violence.

Disney and its roster of characters have become essential to many people's childhoods. From the princesses to sidekicks, these movies and shows have taught youngsters everywhere some valuable life lessons. And now, a new "Mortal Kombat" mod featuring Disney characters is teaching viewers another important lesson — don't mess with Snow White when she has her sai blades out.

As shown by TikToker @machampsgym, modders have created new skins for "Mortal Kombat 1" featuring Disney characters. You can even fight with the Disneyland castle in the background. They're new skins, so they perform all the same moves as all the Mortal Kombat characters, fatalities and all. In the video above, Hades breaks Hercules' throat before pushing him to the side, and there are plenty of other killer moves on display.

Many fans seem to enjoy the juxtaposition between adorable Disney characters and hyper-violent situations. The comments on the above TikTok are filled with people who want to play this version of "Mortal Kombat" for themselves. Some have even come up with fatalities they would want to see in an even more customized game. However, others are convinced it won't be long until Disney takes the mod down.