Deadliest Catch Star Nick Mavar Dead At 59

According to reports from outlets like Deadline, "Deadliest Catch" star Nick Mavar has passed away at the age of 59. No cause of death has been confirmed as of this writing. The Bristol Bay Police Chief Jeffrey Eldie told the outlet that Navar died in Naknek, Alaska at a local boatyard; after he experienced an unknown medical emergency, medics were called, and Navar was declared dead after being removed to a hospital.

Mavar is best known for appearing on "Deadliest Catch" as well as multiple spin-offs of the popular reality show; he worked as a deckhand on the fishing vessel known as the Northwestern under well-known "Deadliest Catch" fixture Sig Hansen.

This is a developing story.