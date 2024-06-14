A Fantastic Four Movie Image Has Gone Viral On Twitter - For The Worst Reason

The Fantastic Four have made a lot of headlines as of late, the majority of them leaning in the positive direction. After all, anticipation is high for the team's upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Marvel's First Family is getting its own film, appropriately titled "Fantastic Four," and the main cast was announced through a very telling reveal image. However, the most recent online buzz the team has conjured up doesn't have to do with the new movie, nor is it positive. An image from a previous Fantastic Four-centric film is making the rounds online almost exclusively because of how awful it is.

Once upon a time, director Oley Sassone signed on to create a Fantastic Four movie. The 1994 feature, titled "The Fantastic Four," was never released, but unauthorized and unfinished versions have gone public. Publicity stills and behind-the-scenes snaps have emerged as well, such as the one posted by @The_GM_is_God on X, formerly known as Twitter. It features the cast together in their cheap-looking outfits — armpit sweat stains and awkward nether region imprints and all. It's an incredibly unflattering photo that shows not only how rough the costumes looked but how uncomfortable they must have been for the cast to wear.

Though the angles and lighting do little to help these Fantastic Four costumes out, it's worth giving them some credit for their embrace of comic book accuracy.