Kate Winslet's Titanic Kiss With Leonardo DiCaprio Was An Absolute Mess

>Decades after its relase, James Cameron's historical epic "Titanic" is still one of the moved beloved blockbusters of all time — particularly thanks to its ability to combine enormous action setpieces with a heartfelt, swoony love story. According to Kate Winslet, not every part of the on-screen romance was particularly romantic on set ... especially the kiss her character Rose shares with Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack while they're gazing at the Atlantic Ocean from the bow of the massive, doomed ship.

During a career retrospective video with Vanity Fair where Winslet rewatched pivotal scenes from some of her biggest projects, Winslet watched the scene and question and joked, "My God, he's quite the romancer, isn't he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio." Then, she revealed something unexpected: "It was not all it's cracked up to be."

Why? It was partly due to their makeup, which was apparently in totally different shades and kept transferring between the two. "We kept doing this kiss, and I've got a lot of pale makeup on and I would have to do our makeup checks — on both of us, between takes — and I would end up looking as though I'd been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me," Winslet said, laughing. Making matters worse, DiCaprio would end up with some of Winslet's extremely light makeup on his face, which make it look like "there was a bit missing from his face," in Winslet's words. "Oh God, it was such a mess," the Oscar and Emmy-winning actress said.