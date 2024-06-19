Lord Of The Rings Orcs With 'Normal' Voices Are Somehow Scarier

Orcs, according to Saruman (Christopher Lee), were elves once, taken by the dark powers, tortured and mutilated — a terrible, ruined form of life. It's an impressive effort then, that Peter Jackson brought these walking, talking horrors to life in his adaptation of the Lord of the Rings story and made them truly terrifying. You know what would've made them really scary? If Sauron's dark forces sounded like they worked as account managers at your local bank. That's precisely the unsettling impact that's been made thanks to YouTube creator BurtBot, who compiled a great collection of clips from the beloved trilogy and gave Orcs and Uruk-hai normal voices.

Some of the film's more pivotal scenes have been made all the more disturbing thanks to these vicious soldiers sounding totally chill about smelling out man flesh. With some of the videos accumulating over 1 million views, BurtBot makes a great effort in normalizing the pretty fantastical events that unfold during Frodo's mission to destroy the One Ring. A popular entry is the "meat's back on the menu" scene from "The Two Towers," which makes the army on the run feel like a team on an office work retreat. It absolutely shouldn't work, but somehow it does.