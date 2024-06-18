Why An Animated Sex Scene Is Batman's Most Controversial Movie Moment

Since his comic book debut in 1939's "Detective Comics" #27, Batman has become nothing short of a pop culture icon. Not only has he stood at the forefront of the DC Comics brand, taking part in major storylines and rubbing shoulders with other DC greats, but he's also entered other mediums. In addition to television and video games, fans have seen several different movie versions of Batman. While his live-action adaptations tend to get the most press, he has become an animation legend. In fact, it's in this form that his most controversial movie moment has taken place.

"Batman: The Killing Joke" — an acclaimed story by Alan Moore from 1988 — was turned into a film in 2016. For the most part, the feature is true to the source material, centering on the Joker (Mark Hamill, who doubts he'll ever voice the character again) as he terrorizes Jim Gordon (Ray Wise) and Batman (Kevin Conroy). How Joker became so sick and twisted is also heavily explored. The controversy surrounding the film regards the inclusion of a new a romantic subplot between Batman and Barbara Gordon (Tara Strong), aka Batgirl, culminating in them engaging in intercourse on a rooftop. Not only is their age difference questionable, but he's her mentor. For him to take part in such a relationship is wildly irresponsible and predatory, seeing as she looks up to him as an authority figure. The power imbalance is unjustifiable.

All these years after the release of "The Killing Joke," DC fans still can't wrap their heads around this narrative choice.