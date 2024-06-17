AI Reimagines The Jetsons As A Live-Action 1950s Series & It's Perfect

There are many things about "The Jetsons" you only notice as an adult. For starters, robots like Rosie are effectively genuine artificial intelligence that basically only exist to serve humans. One would imagine a robot uprising would be inevitable. However, all these decades later, humans are using AI for different kinds of ridiculous tasks, like imagining what "The Jetsons" would look like if it were a 1950s-era live-action sitcom.

Created by AI and uploaded to YouTube by Multiverse Wizard, the short trailer showcases the members of the Jetson family going about their business. Honestly, the aesthetic fits the property, giving "The Jetsons" a polish to make it akin to shows like "Father Knows Best" and "Leave It To Beaver." The only exception is that everything has a retro-futuristic vibe that would've likely been out of the budget for most '50s TV shows.

Naturally, there are all of the eldritch horrors that tend to come with such AI creations, such as arms that aren't attached to any bodies. Ultimately, "The Jetsons" works pretty well as a 1950s series, as opposed to a trailer for "The Boys" set during that decade, where the tones clash more.