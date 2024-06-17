Martin Scorsese's Most Controversial Movie Was Banned In Multiple Countries

To call Martin Scorsese one of the most celebrated and influential filmmakers of all time would be an understatement. For decades, the visionary director has put out some of the finest cinematic works ever, from "Raging Bull" to "Taxi Driver" to "The Departed," while making some fun cameos in his films from time to time. At the same time, while Scorsese is an incredibly important figure in the grand scheme of silver screen history, his name hasn't given him a free pass to release whatever he pleases without fear of backlash. For example, one of his features was notably banned in multiple countries.

In 1988, Scorsese's religious epic "The Last Temptation of Christ" arrived in theaters, with Willem Dafoe portraying Jesus Christ as he evades the many temptations of the world. It's an impressive cinematic feat and a standout in Scorsese's filmography, but not everyone sees it as a triumph. Countries including Greece, South Africa, Turkey, Mexico, Chile, the Philippines, Singapore, and Argentina have previously or continue to censor or even ban the film. Some cities within the United States, like Savannah, Georgia, and Santa Ana, California, did the same. It's generally cited as a blasphemous production, hence these actions against it.

The outcry against "The Last Temptation of Christ" isn't unique, as there are many examples of people who were furious that certain movies were made. Unfortunately, some in the religious community took their dislike of it a step too far, turning to violence.