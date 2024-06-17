House Of The Dragon Season 2: Why Do The Targaryens Hate Each Other Again?

"House of the Dragon" Season 2 is here, but it's been a while since HBO viewers last visited Westeros. The show's first season was full of betrayals, secret plots, family strife, and murder, all leading to a civil war within the Targaryen family. That war — referred to later in the "Game of Thrones" timeline as the Dance of the Dragons — is the main focus of Season 2, but the time between installments may have led fans to forget some of the details. Fear not: We're going to run down the events of Season 1 to remind you why the Targaryens all hate each other.

At the center of the drama in "House of the Dragon" is the issue of succession. Because King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) didn't sire a male heir for most of his life, his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) seemed the natural choice as the next monarch of Westeros. Naming a woman to the throne would break longstanding tradition, but that doesn't stop Viserys from appointing Rhaenyra as his official successor.

All is well(ish) until Viserys finds a new, young wife in Rhaneyra's childhood bestie Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who graces the royal family with a male heir, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). In his waning years, Viserys stays loyal to his eldest child, but his declining health and Rhaenyra's absence allow for Alicent, her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), and her children to take political control. When Viserys dies, the "Greens," as Alicent's faction is called, enact a swift coup, take out their political adversaries in King's Landing, and crown Aegon II.