Star Wars: What The Original Voice Of Emperor Palpatine Sounds Like

Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) may be the villainous face of the "Star Wars" franchise, but Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has been the one pulling the strings throughout the Skywalker Saga. It's hard to imagine ominous lines like "Strike me down" in any other cadence than McDiarmid's iconic growl, but the actor wasn't always the one leading the galaxy toward the Dark Side of the Force. Anyone who watched "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" in theaters in 1980 may remember Palpatine had a different look and was voiced by someone else entirely.

When Darth Vader speaks with Palpatine via hologram, the villain's played by Marjorie Eaton with a chimpanzee's eyes superimposed on her face. However, the voice, which is rather calm and collected, is provided by Clive Revill, who's had a litany of other voiceover roles, from "Batman: The Animated Series" to "Pinky and the Brain." Revill's performance is more proper-sounding in stark contrast to the gravelly nature of McDiarmid's voice.

While this amalgamation was fine for a hologram, it was decided to recast Emperor Palpatine for "Return of the Jedi" with Alan Webb getting the part. Sadly, Webb got sick, so McDiarmid was brought in, and he continued portraying the character in the prequel trilogy as well as 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker."