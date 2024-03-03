Star Wars: Rey's Family Tree Explained - Who Is She Really Related To?

If one family in Star Wars has more issues than the Skywalkers, it's the Palpatines. Of course, it wasn't until "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that fans knew where the Palpatine family tree roots ended up. In that film, Rey (Daisy Ridley) learns she is the granddaughter of the Galactic Empire's hooded head honcho, Emperor Sheev Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

Rey accepts the truth of her family legacy but chooses to break away from her dark side heritage. Instead, she takes on the name of Skywalker, which was met with a totally calm response from fans who didn't burst into a rage hotter than a Mustafarian volcano. Okay, maybe they were a little angry.

So what connects the biggest bad guy in the Star Wars universe to Jakku's best junker? Well, as seems to be the case with just about all of Palpatine's plans, it's that tried and true routine of cloning that led to Rey's birth.