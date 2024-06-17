Dark Knight Rises' Huge Batman Villain Connection (That Only Real Fans Noticed)

There are numerous things within the "Dark Knight" trilogy that you likely missed, as every film is meticulously crafted and jam-packed with detail. After all, the three-film series stems from the mind of director Christopher Nolan, who has consistently made films that require more than one watch to fully wrap your head around. Speaking specifically to the hidden details of "The Dark Knight Rises" from 2012, the visionary filmmaker managed to include an individual vital to the creation of an iconic Batman villain, who fans of "Batman: The Animated Series" likely spotted almost immediately.

In the final Dark Knight trilogy installment, John Daggett (Ben Mendelsohn) of Daggett Industries is incorporated as one of Bane's (secret rapper Tom Hardy) allies in his bid to send Gotham City into disarray. In "Batman: The Animated Series," Roland Daggett (Ed Asner) is the figurehead of the pharmaceutical company Daggett Industries. His company creates a facial cream called Renuyu, which allows users to change their face any way they wish. Actor and criminal Matt Hagen (Ron Perlman) takes his use of it too far, eventually transforming into one of Batman's (Kevin Conroy) most tragic villains, Clayface.

The presence of Daggett and his company in "The Dark Knight Rises" could indicate that Clayface exists or could at some point in this film's universe. Ultimately, the Batman rogue doesn't pop up on screen, nor has he in a live-action film in the decade-plus since the series ended. If rumors are correct, however, that's about to change.