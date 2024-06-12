The Acolyte Episode 3 Brings Back One Of The Most Hated Things In Star Wars

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episode 3

Ever since taking over the Star Wars franchise, Disney has been hesitant — terrified, one might say — to mention midi-chlorians. Described by Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" as "a microscopic life form that resides within all living cells," midi-chlorians changed fans' understanding of the Force when the prequel trilogy began. In the original trilogy, the Force is essentially a magical well of power — something vague and immeasurable. And if you were a Star Wars fan when the prequels were coming out, you certainly remember how aggressively many fans hated George Lucas' new "scientific" explanation.

Alongside Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), midi-chlorians became a rallying cry for those who believed "The Phantom Menace" ruined Star Wars. You could argue that the introduction of a more mechanical explanation for the Force doesn't really change anything, but prequel rage was burning hot at the turn of the millennium, and "fans" needed fuel for the fire. Nearly two decades after the trilogy ended, Lucasfilm is still wary about invoking the M-word. But now, on "The Acolyte" Episode 3, the studio has done just that — sort of.

The show's 3rd episode flashes back to Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) growing up in a Force witch coven on Brendok. Things turn chaotic when a group of Jedi appears and requests to test the twins for Force aptitude. When Osha undergoes the assessment — itself taken straight out of "The Phantom Menace" — she has a blood sample taken. No one says the word "midi-chlorians," but this is a clear allusion to Qui-Gon sampling Anakin's (Jake Lloyd) blood and analyzing it for his midi-chlorian count.