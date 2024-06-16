Why Game Of Thrones' Iron Throne Looks So Different In House Of The Dragon

When audiences first tuned in to HBO's "House of the Dragon," which takes place some 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," they were surprised by how different the Iron Throne looked. In the original series, the Iron Throne is relatively modest in both height and width, created with hundreds of melted swords. Polished and almost perfectly assembled, the iconic seat lacks the weight, height, and unsavoriness that was presented in George R.R. Martin's original text. In "House of the Dragon," the seat is far more in line with the original interpretation, boasting swords at the side and more height.

Ryan Condal, co-creator and now sole showrunner of the series, explained to Vanity Fair that the Iron Throne looks far more dastardly to reflect the Targaryen clan's might, which is at its peak during the prequel series. "We consider this the apex of the Targaryen empire, so we really wanted to communicate this idea of wealth and prosperity and the fact that there had been six years of peace," Condal said, adding that the Targaryen family has all the resources needed to flourish.

Condal also said that the original "Game of Thrones" creatives had limited resources at the time. This, however, led to Condal's team creating an Iron Throne that's in conversation with the one we first saw over a decade ago. "We used that to really make this seem like the previous [show] feels like an empire in decay, the great dynasty has fallen, the Targaryens are gone," he said.