The Lilo & Stitch Scene That Changed Because Of 9/11

Following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, a number of films had to change up production plans out of respect for the world-changing tragedy. One issue with Tobey Maguire's initial "Spider-Man" outing was that a trailer for the film, which saw Spidey catch a helicopter between the World Trade Center buildings, needed to be withdrawn completely. "Zoolander," which was released weeks after the event, had the iconic buildings digitally removed from skylines, and "Men in Black II" replaced its final-act location with the Statue of Liberty. Another notable film that needed changes was Disney's animated "Lilo & Stitch," which needed significant tweaks for its third act, even after the project was done and dusted.

While the final product saw Stitch man a giant red and blue spaceship to outmaneuver his captors, the original cut saw Experiment 626 highjack an airliner with Lilo and weave the aircraft through a cityscape. Given the events at the time, Disney understandably reworked the entire sequence by not only swapping an airplane for a spaceship but also swapping skyscrapers for Hawaiian hills and mountains.

While it undoubtedly put pressure on the animators to make such a dramatic change to the film, it was a respectful one that didn't impact the film in the grand scheme of things. It was by no means an easy feat, though. Animator Chris Sanders revealed what hoops had to be leapt through to ensure the film was altered but stayed intact narratively.