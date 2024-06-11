The Spider-Man Re-Releases Have A Clear Winner At The Box Office

It's been years, but audiences seem to still absolutely adore "Spider Man 2." Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy continues to reign supreme at the box office thanks to a re-release intended to celebrate Columbia's 100th anniversary. Placed back into theaters as part of the "Spider-Mondays" event from April to May, "Spider-Man 2" pulled in an impressive $1,161,869 during its single-day release, putting it in eleventh place on the domestic box office charts for the week of April 19. The highly-acclaimed picture has been lauded as one of the best superhero films to ever hit the silver screen, and Spidey clearly fans continue to have fond memories of it.

The rest of Raimi's Spider-trilogy also performed well during the re-release. "Spider-Man" made $927,627 during the week of April 12, and "Spider-Man 3" pulled in the re-release's second-highest gross at $1,060,801 for the week of April 26. Both roadshows landed comfortably within the top 20 films which played that week, landing at 14th and 15th place, respectively.

While things were rosy for Raimi's set of epics, the news wasn't quite as exciting for the three Marvel Cinematic Universe "Spider-Man" films or Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man" duology.