Auto-Botch: Why 'Optimus Prime' Was Arrested In Texas

Optimus Prime? More like Optimus Crime. However, this isn't about the famous Autobot's most questionable moments in the Transformers franchise, as it's more to do with his real-life namesake being accused of breaking the law.

According to FOX 7 Austin, a man in Texas who goes by the name Optimus Prime Blakely has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car in the south Austin area. At the time of this writing, the 37-year old remains in custody at a Travis County jail with his bond set at a whopping $8,000. The report adds that Blakely was in the stolen vehicle when the cops eventually picked him up.

Of course, there is some irony in someone called Optimus Prime being arrested for a vehicle-related crime. As such, some Transformers fans have taken to social media to comment on the incident and the alleged culprit's unusual name. Let's take a look at some of the most interesting responses.