The Jackie Chan Controversy: His Ignored Child & Other Allegations, Explained

Jackie Chan is the long-standing poster boy for hilarious and creative martial arts action. Chan's best and worst movies alike showcase his dedication to the craft, but privately, he's sometimes failed to live up to the cheerful and affable charisma he radiates onscreen.

Perhaps the most prominent scandal in Chan's personal life came out in 1999, when the married actor's affair with Elaine Ng Yi-Lei led to the birth of a daughter, Etta. The news was revealed when Ng was still pregnant, and was a massive blow to the star's image. "I'm not a saint. I've done something wrong," Chan said in a press conference (via Asia Week). "I've done something that many men in the world have done. Maybe it was a moment of playfulness. If the child is mine, I'll take responsibility for it." However, Ng specifically stated that she wasn't looking for anything from Chan and intended to raise the child alone.

Chan was uncharacteristically confrontational during the press conference, accusing the media of stalking him and framing the affair as just a guy thing. Perhaps related to the scandal, his popularity took a drop in the eyes of the Hong Kong public, though as his enduring following proves, his career was far from done. As for his estranged daughter, she doesn't think much of Chan. "He is not my dad. I have no feelings for him. He is my biological father but he is not in my life," Etta Ng said in 2015 (via Express). In 2018, she accused both of her parents — as well as the society at large — of homophobia that had contributed to her financial difficulties and left her and her partner at least temporarily homeless.