The Boys: One Fight Proves Homelander Can't Beat Superman, According To Twitter

That dairy obsession might make him a big, strong pyschopath, but it seems that it just isn't enough for Homelander (Antony Starr) to come out on top in some hypothetical super-powered showdowns. Even "The Boys" producers admit Omni-Man would beat Homelander in a fight, and plenty of fans on Reddit have the answer to whether he could beat Marvel and DC heroes. Out of all the big potential clashes that could be had, though, it's squaring off with Superman that fans believe would only end in a loss for Vought's front man. While there have been plenty of heroes and villains who have beaten Superman, it's not that wild of an idea that Homelander would take the L, given that there's actually evidence from a former altercation he had on "The Boys" confirming he wouldn't stand a chance against the Man of Steel.

As pointed out by @Terence_Bsl on X, Season 3 of "The Boys" saw Homelander get held off for a brief period by none other than his former ally in The Seven, Queen Maeve (Margaret Shaw). The Wonder Woman-like heroine dares to put herself in the middle of things and gets a good hit in, leading to the unthinkable — Homelander actually bleeds. It's enough to confirm that if someone on the power level of Maeve can make Homelander see red, Superman would surely obliterate him. But good luck trying to tell that to the man himself, as Antony Starr thinks Homelander could get a win — but only via dirty methods.