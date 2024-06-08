The Boys: One Fight Proves Homelander Can't Beat Superman, According To Twitter
That dairy obsession might make him a big, strong pyschopath, but it seems that it just isn't enough for Homelander (Antony Starr) to come out on top in some hypothetical super-powered showdowns. Even "The Boys" producers admit Omni-Man would beat Homelander in a fight, and plenty of fans on Reddit have the answer to whether he could beat Marvel and DC heroes. Out of all the big potential clashes that could be had, though, it's squaring off with Superman that fans believe would only end in a loss for Vought's front man. While there have been plenty of heroes and villains who have beaten Superman, it's not that wild of an idea that Homelander would take the L, given that there's actually evidence from a former altercation he had on "The Boys" confirming he wouldn't stand a chance against the Man of Steel.
As pointed out by @Terence_Bsl on X, Season 3 of "The Boys" saw Homelander get held off for a brief period by none other than his former ally in The Seven, Queen Maeve (Margaret Shaw). The Wonder Woman-like heroine dares to put herself in the middle of things and gets a good hit in, leading to the unthinkable — Homelander actually bleeds. It's enough to confirm that if someone on the power level of Maeve can make Homelander see red, Superman would surely obliterate him. But good luck trying to tell that to the man himself, as Antony Starr thinks Homelander could get a win — but only via dirty methods.
Starr thinks Superman wouldn't stand a chance against Homelander
Should ever the worlds of "The Boys" and the DCU collide, Antony Starr believes that Homelander would walk away with a win. When picturing the scene that would see the Kryptonian and the leader of The Seven butting heads, Starr explained to Screen Rant, "Here's why Homelander would kick Superman's ass. There's no Kryptonite factor, and Homie would fight so dirty. He's the [type to go], 'Oh, you got me!' as he goes down and then comes up and throws sand in your eyes." It certainly does suit the super's profile that he'd ignore the rules of combat and do anything he could to stay on top of Kal-El. "He's the dirty dude, man," Starr added. "Whereas Superman is always like, 'Oh, I wouldn't do that. Oh, there's innocent children that might get hurt.' Homie's going to human shield himself with the kids."
We've seen in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" that the Man of Tomorrow could take on a nuclear warhead and would only need a few rays of sunlight to dust himself off and fly again. With that in mind, there's very little Homelander could do if they ever crossed airspace, inevitably leading to Superman finishing the job that The Boys have spent so long trying to do. Ultimately, The Boys don't need some special serum to take Homelander down — just a big blue boy scout who could provide a beating faster than a speeding bullet.