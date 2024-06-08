Rob Schneider Controversy: Why The SNL Star Was Kicked Off-Stage At A Fundraiser

Back in the day, Rob Schneider was best known for a number of things: His "Saturday Night Live" stint, his various cameos in Adam Sandler movies as the "You Can Do It!" guy, and solo vehicles such as "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo." These days, however, the actor-comedian seems to be gaining more notoriety for his controversial opinions, which were on full display when he was pulled from a fundraising event in Canada on June 1, 2024.

As reported by CBC, Schneider's performance at the Hospital of Regina Foundation's Four Seasons Ball event at the Conexus Arts Centre was cut short after he cracked a series of jokes that targeted women and the LGBTQ+ community and underscored his anti-vaccination views. One attendee, Tynan Allan, told the outlet that he was one of several people at the event who were disgusted or unimpressed by Schneider's brand of humor. "Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, 'What is going on?' Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times," he noted.

Several Redditors who attended also went into specifics about Schneider's offensive jokes. "He jumped into how [Canadian Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau made everyone get numerous vaccines and called it a 'scam-demic' with no real punchline," wrote u/StencilBoy. The user also observed that when Schneider wasn't attacking transgender people or mocking vaccination drives, his jokes were painfully dated and unfunny. "He harped on how 'wives/women' do XYZ and Men have to put up with it. Typical old school and overdone 'being married sucks' schtick and obviously offensive but still kind of tame compared to the other stuff," they continued.

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation later released a statement apologizing for the performance and emphasizing that it does not agree with what the "SNL" alum said during his divisive set.