Why Alien: Romulus Is Rated R: A Parent's Guide To The Sci-Fi Horror Movie

Set between the events of the original "Alien" and its sequel "Aliens," "Alien: Romulus" seems almost certain to be another terrifying, grisly romp through space. The seventh film in the storied sci-fi/horror franchise, "Alien: Romulus" has earned an "R" rating from the Motion Picture Association for "bloody violent content and language."

"Alien: Romulus" receiving an "R" rating isn't exactly surprising; the series, which kicked off in 1979, has always been intended for mature audiences. Every mainline "Alien" film has been rated "R," usually for "bloody violent content," "gore," and "language," among other things. "Romulus" is notably a bit tamer than the franchise's last entry, "Alien: Covenant," which also featured some sexuality and nudity.

Still, seeing as this is the "Alien" franchise, it's fair to say that the devious xenomorphs and their facehugger counterparts will be causing tons of mayhem on the Corbelan IV, the ship in the new flick. Based on previous "Alien" films, audiences can expect our roster of characters to be eaten, torn apart, and disfigured by the otherworldly creatures. As for language, one can assume that our heroes will be swearing left and right as they try and evade the relentless aliens.