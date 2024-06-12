Prey 2: Will The Predator Prequel's Sequel Ever Happen?

The Predator franchise has been terrorizing audiences since Arnold Schwarzenegger battled the devious alien in 1987. Following the action thriller's success, 20th Century Studios consistently pumped out sequels, spin-offs, and various other multimedia projects like comics and video games. While the series has its fans, the franchise's theatrical projects have seen mixed critical results. To date, the Predator property has debuted three sequels and two crossover films with the coveted Alien franchise. In 2022, the series received a prequel in the form of "Prey," which blew audiences and critics away.

Upon release, Looper critic Matthew Jackson awarded "Prey" a 10/10 score, praising the picture's captivating performances and stellar action sequences. Indigenous critics also appreciated "Prey" for its nuanced narrative and empathetic representation. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film is set in the early 1700s and follows Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) on a quest to kill a mysterious, out-of-this-world creature, aka the Predator. A breath of fresh air, "Prey" was a success for the franchise after 2018's maligned "The Predator." With a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Prey" is the highest-ranked film in the entire franchise.

Now, fans are eager to see Naru's journey continue with "Prey 2." Despite such positive acclaim and impressive viewership numbers — it stands out as one of Hulu's most-watched premieres, 20th Century Studios has been relatively quiet about a sequel. While the creatives are being tight-lipped, it doesn't mean that a "Prey 2" isn't in development.