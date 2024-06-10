Hulk's Biggest Weakness Is Incredibly Disturbing (And Absolutely Adorable)

The Incredible Hulk is one of the most powerful superheroes of all time. When Bruce Banner transforms into the big, green guy, there are few things in the Marvel Universe that can stop him when he's in full-out assault mode. But that isn't to say there aren't ways to subdue the jade giant. Every superhero needs their Kryptonite, so to speak, and it just so happens that one way to make a rampaging Hulk revert back into his human form is to shower him with puppies. Not magical puppies or anything, just regular ol' puppies.

In 2013's "Indestructible Hulk Special" #1, from writer Mike Costa and artist Jake Wyatt, Hulk works with S.H.I.E.L.D. to find a way to get him to calm down. The experiments result in the all-time great line, "None of your behavioral scientists are ever going to understand the Hulk better than me. And the Hulk loves puppies." The statement's accurate, as when S.H.I.E.L.D. deploys containers of puppies, much to the delight of Hulk, it allows Bruce to return to the forefront.

As sweet as this is, it's also a tad disturbing if you think about it too long. After all, all those puppies should surely go to loving homes rather than be kept in a kennel just in case Hulk goes off the rails. Still, it's a pretty darn cute weakness to have — as long as Hulk's enemies don't discover it. No one would want to see the Leader trying to beat Hulk by throwing one puppy after another at him, trying to get him to change back into a regular guy.