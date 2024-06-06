Deadpool #3 Preview Teases One Marvel Weapon That Can Kill Deadpool - Forever

Ahead of Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) Marvel Cinematic Universe arrival alongside Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in "Deadpool & Wolverine," he's taking on a villain in the comics who can seemingly do what was thought to be impossible: kill the Merc with a Mouth.

Thanks to his healing factor, Deadpool is pretty much invincible. It's so impressive that, even when he's chopped into pieces, Deadpool can regenerate his body parts. However, a weapon specifically designed to kill Wolverine (which we may see in "Deadpool 3"), the Murasama Blade, is also Wade Wilson's worst nightmare. The first blade, crafted by the Demon blacksmith Murasama, provided incredible offensive and defensive powers, but at the cost of corrupting its wielder. Muramasa also created a second blade, this one infused with Wolverine's soul and blood, and capable of slowing down healing factors. In "X of Swords," more Murasama Blades were introduced, with a version of the weapon eventually falling into the hands of Solem, a mutant of Arrako with Adamantium skin.

In his current comic series (by Cody Ziglar, Roge Antonio, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Sabino), Deadpool (alongside his symbiote dog, Princess, and best frenemy, Taskmaster) is trying to find work as a mercenary. However, as seen in Looper's exclusive preview, a mysterious new villain named Death Grip has other ideas, and while he keeps Wade busy by sending Captain America foe Crossbones to distract the merc, he's searching for a Murasama Blade so he can end Deadpool's life once and for all.