Deadpool #3 Preview Teases One Marvel Weapon That Can Kill Deadpool - Forever
Ahead of Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) Marvel Cinematic Universe arrival alongside Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in "Deadpool & Wolverine," he's taking on a villain in the comics who can seemingly do what was thought to be impossible: kill the Merc with a Mouth.
Thanks to his healing factor, Deadpool is pretty much invincible. It's so impressive that, even when he's chopped into pieces, Deadpool can regenerate his body parts. However, a weapon specifically designed to kill Wolverine (which we may see in "Deadpool 3"), the Murasama Blade, is also Wade Wilson's worst nightmare. The first blade, crafted by the Demon blacksmith Murasama, provided incredible offensive and defensive powers, but at the cost of corrupting its wielder. Muramasa also created a second blade, this one infused with Wolverine's soul and blood, and capable of slowing down healing factors. In "X of Swords," more Murasama Blades were introduced, with a version of the weapon eventually falling into the hands of Solem, a mutant of Arrako with Adamantium skin.
In his current comic series (by Cody Ziglar, Roge Antonio, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Sabino), Deadpool (alongside his symbiote dog, Princess, and best frenemy, Taskmaster) is trying to find work as a mercenary. However, as seen in Looper's exclusive preview, a mysterious new villain named Death Grip has other ideas, and while he keeps Wade busy by sending Captain America foe Crossbones to distract the merc, he's searching for a Murasama Blade so he can end Deadpool's life once and for all.
A mysterious villain seeks a Deadpool-killing weapon
Since Solem currently possesses a Murasama blade capable of impacting Deadpool's healing factor, in "Deadpool" #3 (by Cody Ziglar, Roge Antonio, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Sabino), Death Grip is seeking out the mutant with hopes of killing Marvel's fourth-wall-breaking mercenary once and for all. His deadly arrival in Solemn's lair with his own soldiers leads him directly to the Arakko-born mutant, referring to him and his heretics as pathetic. When Death Grip and Solem meet, the latter seems to know exactly who the former is, and instead of a massive battle between the pair, Solem has no problem giving up the sword for the new villain's bloody pursuits. The moment shows Death Grip is a person to be feared, as Solem, who doesn't scare easily, doesn't even want to entertain the idea of not giving him what he desires — even something as valuable and powerful as a Murasama Blade.
Elsewhere, Deadpool deals with Crossbones' bullet-filled attack. Despite cracking jokes during their fight, the merc recognizes how dangerous his skull-masked adversary is and understands that whoever hired him means business. Thankfully, despite Wade's own hail of bullets having no effect on his attacker, Princess uses her symbiote powers to knock the villain to the ground. Unfortunately, taking down Crossbones isn't as easy as simply getting him off his feet, and he responds by upgrading from guns to grenades. Check out the full preview below.
Deadpool faces his biggest challenge yet with Death Grip
Death Grip getting a Murasama Blade immediately makes him one of the biggest threats Wade Wilson has ever faced. The question of whether Deadpool can even die has been debated for years, and so far, he's proved to be unkillable. However, armed with the Murasama Blade, the resources to hire some of Marvel's deadliest villains, such as Crossbones, and a significant, yet-to-be-revealed grudge against Deadpool, Death Grip appears well prepared to try his hand at permanently shutting the Merc with a Mouth's, well, mouth. Considering the situation, Deadpool needs all the help he can get to fend off the inevitable attack.
Check out Taurin Clarke's cover art for "Deadpool" #3, followed by the issue's solicitation text.
DEADPOOL VS. CROSSBONES! Deadpool and Taskmaster may be mercs for hire, but someone has hired Crossbones to hunt them down. Plus, Deadpool gets a new hire he is not expecting. Meanwhile Death Grip gets a valuable key to Deadpool's mortality!
Marvel Comics' "Deadpool" #3 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on June 12, 2024.