James Cameron Planned For A Huge Marvel Villain In His Axed Spider-Man Movie

In 1993, with "True Lies" wrapping up production, director James Cameron had his eyes set on bringing Spider-Man to the big screen. Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, Cameron's "Spider-Man" never got made, for better or for worse. The director's vision wasn't comic-accurate and was far too gritty, but it was no doubt ambitious. In the pic, Spider-Man would have faced off against unique reinterpretations of Electro and Sandman. It turns out that Cameron was also tweaking with the idea of introducing Venom, one of Marvel's most iconic villains.

The Cinémathèque Française in Paris is currently hosting an exhibition titled "The Art of James Cameron," which, among several props, features sketches and drawings created by the filmmaker for several of his projects. The exhibit displays a sketch of Peter Parker in the iconic black Spider-Man suit, with a blurb from Cameron explaining how Venom would have factored into his film.

"And then there's 'Spider-Man,' the greatest movie I never made," the blurb reads. "... This is a sketch I did, in Prismacolor on black paper, to get myself in the mood for writing the script. ... I show him in an all-black suit here—anticipating that I would want the Venom alien symbiote version of Spider-Man to show up somewhere in the story, either in the first film or the sequel. I always think ahead."

While James Cameron never got to tweak around with Venom, the character would eventually became a staple for the franchise's big-screen offerings.