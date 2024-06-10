Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country's Pink Klingon Blood Explained

Some people consider "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" to be the best movie in the franchise. However, while the film has been praised for its allegorical themes, sharp script, and all-time classic villain in General Chang (Christopher Plummer), the decision to give Klingons pink blood is somewhat confusing — but there's a good reason for it.

Before "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" came to fruition, the franchise's television shows established that Klingons bleed red. That isn't the case for Chancellor Gorkon (David Warner) in this movie, however, as pink grue spills from his body following his assassination. The reason for this was to ensure the film received a PG rating, as keeping it red would probably have been viewed as too violent by censors. Clearly, Klingons having red blood isn't one of the rules everyone has to follow in the "Star Trek" universe.

That's a simple enough reason for the change, right? Well, that hasn't stopped "Star Trek" fans from proposing theories that are way more interesting than a movie chasing a PG rating.