One X-Men Hero's Powers Are To Gross For The MCU (We Hope)
If the rumors prove true that Marvel Studios will sideline the Avengers in favor of the X-Men after "Avengers: Secret Wars," Marvel Cinematic Universe fans could be in for some incredible characters taking the spotlight. Sure, the likes of Wolverine, the oftentimes hated Marvel character Cyclops, and Jean Grey are basically givens for the MCU's X-Men lineup, but less well-known yet awesome names could finally be up for live-action interpretations. At the same time, not all overlooked characters are tailor-made for the massive superhero franchise. In fact, one lesser-known X-Men hero might actually be too gross for it — at least, that's what we hope.
Japheth, better known as Maggot, was introduced in 1997's "Uncanny X-Men" #345. He boasts the rather unconventional ability of having a sentient digestive system in the form of two slug-like creatures, Eany and Meany. The two can exit Maggot's abdomen, eat virtually anything they want, and return to their home afterward. In doing so, they transfer energy from their meals to Maggot, increasing his strength and durability for some time. It's a fascinating take on the idea of gaining powers from mutation, but there's no denying that the visual of Maggot's powers in action can make one's stomach turn.
Despite his rather gross mutant "gift," Maggot hasn't been totally ignored by non-comic X-Men media. In fact, he recently appeared in a highly successful adaptation of the team and their corner of the Marvel Universe.
Surprisingly, Maggot makes a cameo in X-Men '97 Season 1
Aside from being a continuation of the beloved "X-Men: The Animated Series," the quotable "X-Men '97" Season 1 is a love letter to Marvel's many mutants, good and evil alike. All of the big-name players one would expect to see in an X-Men-centric story appear, but they don't come alone. Sprinkled throughout are less mainstream characters, many of which end up appearing solely for a frame or two in the background before disappearing for the rest of the series. Surprisingly, Maggot of all characters gets a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo on the program.
Sadly — or fortunately, since him doing so could've meant having to see him use his powers — Maggot doesn't appear in the flesh on "X-Men '97." Rather, as seen above, he's briefly shown on a copy of The Daily Bugle as part of a story on mutant fashion. He sits alongside fellow X-Men, Banshee, Dust, and Stacy X, but doesn't appear like the Maggot many would recognize. While his white hair and circular glasses are present, his skin lacks its usual blue hue. His distinctive coloring is dependent on Eany and Meany's eating habits, so it can be inferred that the two hadn't eaten anything prior to the photo being taken.
Maggot is certainly one of the most unique X-Men to ever join the team, to say the least. Time will tell if he ever properly makes it to animation or live-action and if his signature power will ever be shown in all of its nausea-inducing glory.