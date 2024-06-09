One X-Men Hero's Powers Are To Gross For The MCU (We Hope)

If the rumors prove true that Marvel Studios will sideline the Avengers in favor of the X-Men after "Avengers: Secret Wars," Marvel Cinematic Universe fans could be in for some incredible characters taking the spotlight. Sure, the likes of Wolverine, the oftentimes hated Marvel character Cyclops, and Jean Grey are basically givens for the MCU's X-Men lineup, but less well-known yet awesome names could finally be up for live-action interpretations. At the same time, not all overlooked characters are tailor-made for the massive superhero franchise. In fact, one lesser-known X-Men hero might actually be too gross for it — at least, that's what we hope.

Japheth, better known as Maggot, was introduced in 1997's "Uncanny X-Men" #345. He boasts the rather unconventional ability of having a sentient digestive system in the form of two slug-like creatures, Eany and Meany. The two can exit Maggot's abdomen, eat virtually anything they want, and return to their home afterward. In doing so, they transfer energy from their meals to Maggot, increasing his strength and durability for some time. It's a fascinating take on the idea of gaining powers from mutation, but there's no denying that the visual of Maggot's powers in action can make one's stomach turn.

Despite his rather gross mutant "gift," Maggot hasn't been totally ignored by non-comic X-Men media. In fact, he recently appeared in a highly successful adaptation of the team and their corner of the Marvel Universe.