Netflix Gave Shailene Woodley's Biggest Critical Flop A Second Life - And It's Blowing Up

Following the success of "The Hunger Games," Lionsgate tried to capture lightning in a bottle twice by greenlighting a series of films based on Veronica Roth's "Divergent" novels. Released in 2014, "Divergent" featured then-rising star Shailene Woodley in the lead role. "Divergent" was a critical flop, but despite the poor reception the film (and its sequels) received, Woodley's flick is getting a second life on Netflix a decade after it debuted. On June 6, 2024, "Divergent" emerged as the sixth most-watched film on Netflix in the U.S. The film is quickly blowing up the streamer's charts, even besting Netflix's own "Atlas," which stars Jennifer Lopez.

It's surprising that the Neil Burger-directed "Divergent" is becoming one of Netflix's most popular offerings as the film was maligned upon release, with just a 41% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the poor reviews, however, most critics agreed that Woodley did a perfectly adequate job playing an underwritten character. And now fans on Letterboxd, the film-centric social media site, are also looking back on the film fondly. "This may not be a good movie but my trash self loves it anyways!!!!" wrote user mulaney.

Released during the height of the craze for dystopian YA films, "Divergent" ended up doing decent box office business with a $288 million worldwide gross. But while the money and hype were initially there, the "Divergent" film series would completely fall apart, making the franchise a major sore spot for Woodley and her co-stars.